It’s a moving soliloquy about the pull of memory, no less powerful for actually being a line from “Citizen Kane.” We all of us have our girls in white — or boys.

I recently asked readers to share stories of the paths they didn’t take. Today’s topic: love.

In January 1978, Andy was a 19-year-old sophomore back home in New York on his semester break from the University of Colorado. He was determined to do two things: connect with a girl from Long Island with whom he’d been exchanging “increasingly smoochy” letters and see “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” in a theater with a huge screen and booming Dolby sound.

Andy combined these desires, taking his proto-girlfriend to the Ziegfeld Theatre on West 54th Street. Steven Spielberg’s film left Andy awestruck. As the alien mother ship glided off into the cosmos amid John Williams’s soaring score, he turned to his date and, in complete solemnity, uttered a phrase he has not used since: “Far out.”

He found her reaction deflating: “Uhm . . . uh . . . yeah. It was, ah, okay, I guess.”

Meanwhile as the theater’s house lights came up, Andy spotted a woman about his age sitting by herself a few rows away. She sobbed as she gazed at the screen in wonderment.

Andy suppressed the desire to rush to her and say “Come, join me on this journey.” Instead he left the theater with his Long Island girl, transferred to a school back East near hers, then dated her for two years before a breakup he said was inevitable, given her rejection of what he still considers the most stirring movie ever made.

Wrote Andy, who lives now in State College, Pa.: “To this day I can’t even think of the film without wondering about that pretty young woman, sitting and crying alone in the Ziegfeld Theatre, and what might have been had I risked an encounter with her that January night in New York City.”

For a Miami reader named Lee, the “what might have been” happened when she was on a trip to Europe with friends.

“I had left my three children home with my husband,” she wrote. “While in Vienna, dining alone in the hotel one night, the waiter informed me that a man opposite was paying for a dessert for me.

“I ate it. He came over.”

They spent the evening walking, talking and dancing to an outdoor band at Vienna’s Stadtpark. Lee never mentioned that she was married. As they parted ways in the lobby of her hotel, she gave the man her address.

Lee continued her trip and when she returned home to the States, there was a letter from him. She never answered it.

Forty years later, Lee still wonders: “What would have been on that path not traveled?”

In 1976, Ron Bianchi — just out of college and living in Shirlington, Va. — spent a memorable evening at a bar hanging out with a delightful young lady. They parted ways without exchanging phone numbers.

Months later, Ron received a letter from a California college student. She was hoping for an internship at the newspaper Ron edited. Except, Ron didn’t edit a paper. She’d confused him with another Ron Bianchi who did. Ron chased down the proper recipient.

“When I called to alert him to this inquiry and forward the letter, he proceeded to tell me he had received a call from a young lady months earlier, who said she had met him and would like to get together again,” wrote Ron of Suffolk, Va.

It was the girl from the bar. The editor did not have her contact info.

“Probably for the best,” wrote Ron. But he can’t help but wonder what a second meeting might have brought.

The first time Eileen fell in love, she was in an airplane. She was a flight attendant.

“He was an American living in Tangier and after seeing him for about a month I decided I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him,” wrote Eileen, of Delran, N.J.

Eileen knew this would not fly, so to speak, with her family. So she didn’t tell them.

“He came to my home to take me away, and while we were visiting friends, my sister went through his bags and found the airline tickets to Morocco,” she wrote. “My family flipped out and even considered buying padlocks for the doors to keep me in.”

Eileen arranged an escape with a friend on the pretense of going to a wedding shower. She packed a few things and fled to Michigan and her awaiting boyfriend.

“Before we were set to leave the country, I called home to say goodbye to my mother,” Eileen wrote. “My sister answered the phone and told me our mother had been hospitalized and that it was my fault for running away.”

Guilt-ridden, Eileen returned home. She never saw the man again — and many years later she learned her mother had never been hospitalized. Her sister had lied.

Wrote Eileen: “Despite the paths not taken and my wonder at what my life might have been, I am content. Mine has been an adventure — one not yet finished.”

Tomorrow: We’re not finished, either.