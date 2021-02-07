For example, if Eric Kuklick of Ashburn, Va., suddenly started rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, his family and friends would back away slowly and call the authorities.

Vera Hirschman of Fairfax, Va., always puts her right earring in first. And she sneezes when she goes outside into bright sunlight.

“I also hiccup if I eat bread without drinking something,” wrote Vera.

Honestly, if you were training a deep-cover agent or building a clone, would it even cross your mind to include something as oddly specific as that?

Everyone who knows Joanne Doyle — the real Joanne Doyle, of Salisbury, Md. — knows that she is not available weeknights between 7:30 and 8 p.m. “My time to tune in to ‘Jeopardy!,’ ” wrote Joanne.

If Joanne suddenly started being available for a confab during those 30 minutes, well . . .

Like clockwork, Rose Padlan of Kensington, Md., changes the bath and kitchen towels every Monday and Thursday morning, and replaces the kitchen sponges every Monday.

Wrote Rose: “It gets done and I don’t have to think about it. So if I should miss on this routine, there would be a big question why it’s not happening.”

Oh, we’d know the answer to that question: evil clone/enemy agent.

A reader named Chaula in Rockville, Md., points out that “habit” is a nicer way of saying “pet peeve.” Her, um, habit is emptying the bottom rack of the dishwasher first.

“That way if anything spills from the top rack it spills on to an empty bottom rack,” she wrote. “If my family sees me emptying the top rack first, willingly, they will know I have been replaced by an impostor.”

Melinda Duncan of Cypress, Tex., wrote: “If I announced that I didn’t want to go to Disney World and ride the Millennium Falcon anymore, my family would know that a Sith lord had taken over.”

To paraphrase Samuel Johnson: “When a woman is tired of riding the Millennium Falcon at Disney World, she is tired of life — or has been replaced by an evil clone.”

Frank Richter of Annapolis, Md., says he has acquired a lot of habits in the 90 years he has been on this planet. Two would be useful indicators of EC/EAI (evil clone/enemy agent infiltration): “The day I don’t shave or that I have no appetite is the day that I am really in trouble,” wrote Frank. “Or, perhaps an alien has inhabited my body!”

Hmm. An alien? Frankly, I hadn’t considered that possibility. Must add it to the evil clone/enemy agent nexus.

Pat Doherty of Springfield, Va., wrote: “If any of my family or close friends heard me say ‘Wash-ing-ton,’ they would know it was really not me because they know I always pronounce our beloved city as ‘War-shing- ton.’ ”

Monica Nelson of Fairfax writes that, although it sounds mean, if she actually laughed at any of her husband’s jokes, he would know she had been replaced.

“I do the standard eyeroll and the older the joke the bigger the eyeroll,” Monica wrote.

She suspects a clone would just encourage her husband and adds: “Love ya, hon!”

Are clones capable of love? Are enemy agents? Love — spoiler alert! — figures in a 1967 Yul Brynner film called “The Double Man” that I watched recently. It’s not a great film but it touches on some of the topics I raised in this column. I’ll raise it again in the next column.

