In 1978, Susan B. Strange, was a young legal secretary working for a District law firm — and, in her words, “bored bored bored.”

Wrote Susan, of Potomac, Md.: “I took various tests at a placement office on the Hill, and when I did not hear back in a couple of weeks, I took a new job closer to home. Then the call came that Sen. Biden’s office was interested in interviewing me for a job as a scheduler.”

Susan had already committed to the other job, as secretary to the executive director of an association that worked with disabled people.

“What if I had been more patient? ” Susan wrote. “Might I be pals with Joe and Jill today?”

Andrea Pendleton’s first job out of college was as legislative assistant to the Senate president in Illinois. She was the first woman ever hired for his professional staff. That was in 1970.

“After just six months, my then-boyfriend became my fiance and agreed to follow his Ph.D. adviser to the University of Saskatchewan,” wrote Andrea, who lives in Arlington, Va., now. “When I announced that I was heading from Chicago to Saskatoon, the Senate president tried mightily to change my mind, offering to find a job for my fiance in any department in the state that might be of interest.”

Andrea opted for Canada and marriage — a marriage that lasted less than six years.

“I’ve often wondered how far I might have gone in Illinois politics,” she wrote. “My office-mate [Jim Edgar] became governor about 20 years later.”

When he was a boy in the late 1960s, a Milwaukee reader named Ron dreamed of being a park ranger. He loved reading Ranger Rick magazine and pretending he was in the recent movie “Born Free.”

One day when he was in second grade, Ron went to a library and found the address for what is now called Denali National Park in Alaska. He wrote a letter asking how to become a park ranger, the first step in his career plan.

“I was on my way out the door to mail it and my dad saw the letter and asked if he could mail it,” wrote Ron. “I said that I could do it, but he was surprisingly insistent that he mail it, so I let him.”

Weeks passed and there was no response.

“As weeks turned into months, it occurred to me to send another letter, but I decided not to,” Ron wrote. After all, he was only 7.

A decade later, Ron was a senior in high school and was helping his dad move some things out of the garage. His father reached into his coat pocket looking for something and instead pulled out a small letter written in a child’s handwriting.

“He looked at it and then sheepishly smiled and handed it to me.”

It was the letter Ron had written 11 years earlier.

“I stood frozen for several minutes unable to move,” Ron wrote. “I had given up that path so long ago, and there were so many feelings associated with the absence of the response that I threw the letter away. I still wish I had mailed that second letter, and I still wonder what would have happened had I.”

Ron ended up with a degree in accounting — “not a good fit,” he wrote — before becoming a special-education teacher.

In 1978, Larry Thompson was in college, working as the after-hours janitor at a bank in his Long Island town.

“My main goal at the time was to escape Long Island, travel the United States in the style of Kerouac, write like Hemingway and live the songs of Paul Simon,” Larry wrote.

In the meantime, Larry would shoot the breeze with the only other person in the bank late at night: a contracted locksmith named Sal.

“He’d tell me about his small but thriving business and his family — he had four daughters all around my age and each one prettier than the next — and I’d relay my dreams,” Larry wrote.

One day, Sal said, “Larry, you know you could come and work for me. . . . Come to my house for dinner, meet my girls. Someday I’m going to retire and I’d want the business to be in good hands.”

It didn’t occur to Sal that his daughters could inherit the business. Wrote Larry: “Without a son he was looking for the next best thing: a good son-in-law.”

Larry said he needed to see the world. Sal gently explained that you could find your heart’s content in your own backyard.

Larry finished his English degree, chased his dreams, then went to work for a technology company, explaining the work of its engineers to laypeople. He has a college-age daughter. His wife is a nurse, and they live in northern Massachusetts.

“I’m having a good and, I hope, purposeful life,” he wrote. “Still, I sometimes wonder, like today: What if I had taken Sal up on his offer?”

Tomorrow: More what-ifs.