Wiping squirrel butts is just one aspect of caring for rescued baby squirrels, which Kristi does. From March through November, the sunroom of the elementary school teacher’s Leesburg, Va., house becomes part nursery, part hospital. It’s the scene of a near-constant cycle of weighing, feeding, cleaning — and wiping. (It stimulates the squirrels to go to the bathroom, something the mother does in the wild with her mouth.)

On a recent day, 10 baby squirrels were in Kristi’s care, some with their eyes open, some with them still closed.

“This is the ICU,” Kristi said, opening the door to an incubator that housed three squirrels.

“Two in here were attacked by a cat,” she said. The other may have been dropped by its mother when she was moving her family to another nest.

“You first, tiny,” Kristi said, carefully lifting out a squirrel no bigger than a glue stick. The fur hung loose on its fragile frame, and its spine was visible.

Kristi slipped a needle under its skin and injected saline solution.

“I know it hurts, but in the end it will make you feel better,” she said.

More squirrels were dozing under a towel in a cage, their ears dabbed with nail polish so Kristi could tell them apart. She pulled one out, wiped it down with a cotton ball, then slipped a nipple-tipped syringe into its mouth and began to feed it warm formula.

“You have to be careful they don’t get ‘formula beard,’ ” she said, wiping excess formula off the squirrel’s face. That’s when the mixture slops onto the squirrel’s chin. If it’s not cleared up, it can make the hair fall out.

Kristi said that she never liked animals as a kid, didn’t like the dirt and the mess. But while looking at animal videos online for school, she came across a facility in Malibu called Coast and Canyon Wildlife Rehabilitation. She visited during a trip to California and became friends with a volunteer there, Kim Barker, a screenwriter from Canada who founded BabyWarm.org, a nonprofit that raises money to purchase incubators for wildlife rehabilitators throughout North America.

Kristi began volunteering at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Va., then became licensed herself. Three years ago, she started taking in baby animals: squirrels, foxes, rabbits, and birds, too.

“I’ve been bitten by almost everything you can be bitten by and I can say the worst thing was a squirrel,” she said.

But squirrels have their charms, including that moment one first opens its eyes.

“The way squirrels do it, it opens just one eye first,” she said. “I call them tiny little pirates. One eye open, but not the other.”

Once the littlest ones were fed, Kristi prepared a tray of crunchy kibble — what rehabbers call monkey biscuits — and drizzled it with formula. She put it in the cage with the older squirrels, who fell upon it like lions on a gazelle.

Kristi has a very good track record — a 98 percent squirrel survival rate one year — but she never names them.

“Because if they die, it’s worse,” she said. “Everyone thinks I’m Snow White, with the bluebirds circling. But there is a lot of death.”

When an animal dies, she always does the same thing: “I look at them and say, ‘I’m really sorry. I did the best I could.’ ”

Not everyone loves squirrels. People sometimes ask Kristi why she bothers saving an animal some people consider vermin, an animal that isn’t endangered.

Kristi answers with a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

And, actually, as much as Kristi does for the squirrels, they do a lot for her. “I understand animals a lot more than I understand people,” she said. “So much stresses me, but this makes sense to me.”

Kristi has depression, she said, and is prone to anxiety. There are times when she hardly sees the point in getting out of bed. But when you have a room full of baby squirrels, you have to get out of bed.

“There’s no punting in my job,” she said. “No babysitter to hire.”

There’s just Kristi, in the sunroom, in an easy chair, a towel on her lap and a squirrel on the towel.

“There is a peace I get when I’m feeding,” she said. “There’s a lot of early-morning feeds and late-night feeds. It’s quiet, just me and the babies. . . . When you find something that you can do — that you can do well — and it brings you peace, you do it.”

In 2020, Kristi cared for 100 baby squirrels. That’s a lot of squirrels, and yet . . .

“I had 200 opossum last year,” she said. “They are my favorite. They are amazing little creatures. I really think you should have an Opossum Week.”