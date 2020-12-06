But I did learn something that I will be applying to all future Thanksgivings: Eating early is better than eating late.

In the past, we’ve sat down to our Thanksgiving meal anywhere from 3 to 6 p.m. This year, we ate at 12:30 p.m.

Reader, it was marvelous.

For most of my life, Thanksgiving dinner has actually been Thanksgiving “lupper”: a mutant hybrid of lunch and supper served at 3 or 4 in the afternoon. For reasons I could never explain, this always left me out of sorts on Thanksgiving. This year, it dawned on me that I wouldn’t eat at that time on a normal day, so why do it on a holiday?

Eating your Thanksgiving meal at 12:30 is sublime. You wake up, have breakfast, stick the turkey in the oven, then spend the morning assembling the rest of the meal. (It helped that my wife, Ruth, brined the bird this year. I called it “the amniotic turkey” for the way it looked sitting in a fluid-filled bag on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator.)

After we ate, we had the whole afternoon to putter and relax. I washed a few dishes then poured myself into my recliner, lulled to sleep by the TV’s gentle drone. And for dinner? Leftovers!

Inscribe it in the book of Kelly family traditions. I’m going to insist we follow the same eating schedule at Christmas, too.

I’m fascinated by the way different families observe different holiday customs. Being introduced to these alien ways — as a new in-law or a first-time guest — can be disorienting. It’s like playing Monopoly with someone who insists on stacking jail fines in the middle of the board and awarding them to whoever lands on Free Parking.

“Um, is that in the rules?”

“That’s the way we’ve always done it at my house.”

When families merge, decisions have to be made about family traditions. Which will be embraced? Which discarded? When my brother and I were growing up, Christmas morning was a free-for-all. We ran to the living room, made a beeline for the things that hadn’t been wrapped — the bicycle, the puppy — squealed with delight, then tore into the wrapped and ribboned boxes, ripping and shredding until the carpet looked as if a ticker-tape parade had passed through.

This all took about three minutes.

Ruth’s family did things differently, as I discovered when we started bringing our young daughters to her parents’ house. When everyone was gathered in the living room — siblings, cousins — it was the duty of the youngest person in attendance to approach the tree and select the first gift. Not a gift for themselves, but a gift for someone else.

The gift was handed to that person, who opened it, expressed delight, then went to the tree to choose the next gift for the next person. This tag-team wealth redistribution continued like an unbroken chain until there were no presents left.

There’s something sweet about this approach. It was so cute watching whoever was blessed to be that year’s little Cindy Lou Who totter toward the tree, eyes big. True, this was often followed by a parent pulling a box from the bawling child’s hands while saying, “No, honey, not a present for you. For someone else,” but what a memorable way to learn that it’s better to give than to receive.

Unlike the confusing feeding frenzy of my Kelly childhood, the Pritchard way really focused everyone’s attention. Every gift was a performance: Walk to the tree. Peruse the presents. Select a box, read the tag and announce its recipient. Brace for complaints. (“He’s not here!” “She just got one!” “You can’t pick yourself!”) Deliver box. Watch it get unwrapped.

Repeat.

Yes, depending on how many people were there, it could take hours. But my in-laws always had really good booze. That’s a tradition I was happy to support.

Tradition!

I’m curious about what traditions flummoxed you when you started dating someone, got married or visited another family’s house for a holiday. Or perhaps someone was flummoxed by some weird thing your family did. Send the details to me — with “Traditions” in the subject line — at john.kelly@washpost.com.