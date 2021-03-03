It took years, but eventually de Mestral was able to create a product from this observation. The company formed to market the invention took its name from “velvet” (the soft side) and “crochet,” the French word for “hook” (the rough side).

We often call it Velcro, though the technical name for this product is “hook and loop.”

I’m accustomed to finding it on clothing, shoes, backpacks and camera bags, where ripping one side from the other produces a satisfying schwaaaaak. It has industrial applications, too, from tying cables together to securing automotive seat covers. But I was surprised to see it on a lowly bag of dog food. And this was different: It was rough on both sides.

Once I noticed it there, I saw the same kind of closure on a bag of flour and on a bag of dishwasher soap pods. What’s up?

What’s up is a revolution in the world of flexible packaging.

We were never really happy with those Ziploc-style closures on bags, were we? Oh, press-to-close — that’s what people in the biz call it — seemed cool when it first came out, but I often give up after running my thumb and forefinger along the top two or three times and finding that the plastic tracks haven’t aligned.

And forget closing the bag if a bit of crud gets stuck in there. Many is the time I’ve dropped to my knees on the kitchen floor and raised my hands to curse an uncaring god.

This fancy new closure is more forgiving. It entered the market a few years ago and has been spreading ever since.

“It is a little more expensive, but consumers are willing to pay more for the convenience, particularly when it comes to food,” said Alison Keane, president and CEO of the Annapolis-based Flexible Packaging Association.

A French company called Aplix pioneered the technology with a product it calls Easylock. Aplix split off from Velcro when the original hook and loop patent expired. Aplix manufactures its Easylock closures at two factories in Charlotte

“About 13 to 15 years ago, a company in Europe came to us and said, ‘We really need a closure for our tobacco pouch,’ ” said Quresh Sachee, vice president of global sales and marketing at Aplix in Charlotte.

The tobacco company couldn’t use hook and loop because it was concerned bits of fabric fuzz would fall into the product, Sachee said. So Aplix created a hook-to-hook closure. The two sides are the same. They resemble tiny mushrooms, the domed tops of which lock with each other when pressure is applied. Easylock was born. It’s on the Bob’s Red Mill Flour in my cupboard.

Velcro makes a similar product it calls Press-Lok. That’s what I found on my dog Archie’s bag of Hill’s Prescription Diet dog food.

Just as it took years for de Mestral to perfect his invention — making the loop side was easy; it was the hook side that was difficult — so it took a while to mass produce the hook-to-hook system.

“The durometer cannot be too hard,” Sachee said, referring to a device that measures a material’s hardness. “Otherwise, the hooks may not click [together]. And it can’t be too soft or the hooks won’t function.”

I’m fascinated by the seemingly mundane things in our lives that actually require a fair amount of technology. In this case, the result is a disposable bag of dog food that has the same satisfying schwaaaaak as an expensive ski parka. (Or as a space suit. NASA’s use of Velcro products helped introduce the concept to the consumer market.)

Aplix produces the matching strips of closures in 3,000-meter rolls and sends them to companies such as St. Johns Packaging which incorporates them into bags.

“We first used the hook-to-hook closure in pet food and pet treat applications,” Craig J. Bonde of North State Flexibles, a St. Johns Packaging subsidiary, wrote in an email. “The sound of the closure is unique in that it provides an audible signal that the pet associates [with] a treat.”

In other words, pets can hear the bag being opened and respond accordingly.

Somewhere, Milka is drooling.