I hope I haven’t left you wallowing in regret. I didn’t intend this to be depressing. I meant it to be entertaining, though if there’s one bit of knowledge to take, it’s this: Many of the readers who wrote to me said they knew at the time they were probably making the wrong decision. It pays to listen to your heart — or your gut.

A few readers were like the District’s Victoria McKernan, who wrote, “I took all the paths. In 1976, at 18, I bought an old van and traveled around North America for three years.”

She picked up every hitchhiker.

Then Victoria went to college. On her first summer break, she thumbed to Alaska and back. After graduation, she spent two years hitchhiking around the world.

“Back in the U.S.A., I cobbled up a life with bartending, catering and living cheap with lots of roommates,” she wrote. “Forty-seven different jobs so far — from a ‘hot-walker’ at a racetrack to an underwater model. Wrote eight novels — seven of them published.

“I always encourage everyone to choose the interesting path, and hope you will help encourage more of that!”

Tim Goncharoff of Santa Cruz, Calif., wrote that as he’s approaching the end of his working life — and what, roughly counting, is his third career — he’s naturally taking stock and wondering, “What if?”

Wrote Tim: “My financial future is less secure than some, but aside from that, I have few regrets, for I, to many people, am the counterexample.

“I picked up the hitchhikers. I was the hitchhiker, seeing the world by highway, freight train, horseback and on foot. I climbed the mountains, swam naked in the lakes, made love under the stars, and had adventures too many to tell.”

Tim said he never earned as much money, owned as much property or held as many investments as others. “But as I settle into my golden years with the beautiful love of my life, and I think back on mountain sunsets, desert mornings, the music and poetry, and everything that gives life its juicy sweetness, I know I am rich beyond measure.”

Matt Arnold of Aldie, Va., has been pondering these issues, too.

“What if I hadn’t chased the girl?” he wonders. “What if I had made better decisions? What if I put in more effort while in school? What if the first half of my life wasn’t as transient as it was?

“The flip side is: What if you are exactly where you have always been destined to end up?”

Matt figures that if he had made different decisions, he wouldn’t be where he is now. And he likes where he is now.

“I wouldn’t have my two girls, who I love more than life itself,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t have found someone special who makes my heart beat just a touch faster every time she enters the room. I wouldn’t have the great friends I have been fortunate enough to surround myself with.”

Wrote Matt: “You can have your ‘what ifs.’ I’ll take the ‘what is.’ ”

Good advice. Even so, a sentiment that ran through a lot of the stories I received is a suspicion that the path not taken might have been better. But would it?

In 1969, Tom Lacombe was an infantryman in Vietnam, working in a free-fire zone of the Central Highlands, south of An Khe.

“We knew these areas as free-kill zones,” Tom wrote.

That meant that all the native Montagnard civilians had been relocated to secure hamlets near U.S. bases and that anyone left behind was a target.

One day, Tom’s platoon was trudging through the jungle when he and another soldier spotted someone moving up a hillside. Their commanding officer ordered them to check it out.

They followed a path into some boulders.

“We could hear movement around a bend in our trail,” Tom wrote. “Our first instinct was to throw grenades. Young and dumb, we rushed forward with our M-16s, ready to blaze away.”

They did not blaze away. Around the corner was an old Montagnard man holding a long knife used to cut corn, ready to defend his family. With him were young mothers with their babies and elderly women.

Today, Tom lives in Browntown, Va., where he runs a general store.

“I sometimes wonder how my life would have been if we had thrown the grenades,” he wrote. “In war, soldiers face situations like this — now and then.”

Sometimes it’s okay not to have taken the path. Of course, we can’t change the past. All we can do is try for a better future.