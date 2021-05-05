Gaithersburg’s Dorothy W. Hartley grew up in North Carolina. “My father always called an extension cord a ‘drop cord,’ ” she wrote. “When I moved to Maryland, my friends did not know what I was talking about.”
Nancy Rea had a similar experience after she moved from the West Coast to Maryland and asked the butcher for “little pigs.” It was the only word she’d ever used for small, linked breakfast sausages. The meat merchant hadn’t a clue.
Wrote Nancy, of Sandy Spring: “I was surprised he didn’t connect it to pigs-in-a-blanket. Sadly, they are not sold linked together anymore. I like to drape them over a roasting turkey to baste it. Now I have to use toothpicks to hold them in place.”
Speaking of food, early in their marriage, John Olow and his wife, Fran, were served ice cream for dessert at a friend’s house.
“The friend asked if we wanted any chocolate syrup, and I asked if they had any deedle-dees for the top instead, adding that I liked the crunch they provided,” wrote John.
Both the host and Fran were flummoxed. Deedle-dees?
Yes, said John: hard sugar pellets in various colors.
“Do you mean ‘sprinkles’?” asked his wife.
“Or ‘jimmies’?” suggested the host.
John had never heard those other words. He grew up around the world as an Army brat and has no idea if deedle-dees is specific to a region or just to his family.
“Hopefully, one of your other readers will have a similar story about deedle-dees, the one true name for the condiment,” wrote John, who now lives in Woodbine, Md.
Lois Ross of Annapolis said that when she attended the University of Maryland in the early- to mid-1960s, raincoats were referred to as “barracudas.” Wrote Lois: “I never knew why.”
Richard Barrett of Lewes, Del., said that when he was growing up in Philadelphia, the name on playground basketball courts for any pair of cheap sneakers that weren’t Converse Chuck Taylors — such as Keds — was “Boe-boes.”
Mary Adams grew up at the other end of the Keystone State calling a rubber band a “gumband.” She said that word has “baffled people wherever I have lived,” including where she lives now outside Greenville, S.C.
Barbara Kagan was raised in Levittown on Long Island, N.Y. “Kids in my neck of the woods grew up calling that piece of playground equipment that involves a ladder attached to a slanted piece of metal — or fiberglass, or whatever — a ‘sliding pond,’ ” wrote Barbara, who lives in Chevy Chase, D.C., now.
Wrote Barbara: “I have never met anyone not from that area who was not baffled by this. And their determined efforts to try to figure out where the name came from left them in frustration.”
Janell C. Bennett was reminiscing with her husband of 46 years, Richard, about the games they played as kids. Richard recalled playing badminton at the Boys Club in Southeast Washington. Janell played badminton at Christ Child House at Sixth Street and Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C.
“He said getting the ‘birdie’ over the net was easy,” wrote Janell. “I said I had hard time getting the ‘shuttlecock’ over the net.”
Each word for that vital piece of equipment was new to the other.
“Of course, we looked it up on the Internet and found each term was correct,” wrote Janell, of Woodbridge. “He shook his head and said that after all these years, I still surprise him.”
I think that’s a good thing.
