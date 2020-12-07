“He loved John Lennon. He knew that I loved John Lennon,” O’Sullivan said. “This was who called me late that night. It was probably the nicest thing he ever did. I don’t mean that sarcastically.”

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the night Lennon was shot dead outside his New York City apartment. In the early days of Beatlemania — before the band had ever set foot in the United States — Lennon told a reporter, “Well, it’s fun, of course. We’re having a fab time. But it can’t last long. Anyway, I’d hate to be old. Just imagine it. Who would want to listen to an 80-year-old Beatle?”

A lot of people, it turns out.

O’Sullivan, 72, was in high school when she fell hard for the Beatles — and for Lennon, in particular. It’s a relationship she ponders in her collection of essays, “My Private Lennon: Explorations From a Fan Who Never Screamed.”

“Is there another art form that packs as much life force as does a good rock and roll record?” she writes. “In three minutes or less, you’ve got melody, rhythm, a human voice, and a story of love, death, desire, ecstasy, betrayal, money — all the plots of human experience — contained in a repeatable, cheap, transportable format, one that can sustain a person for a lifetime.”

O’Sullivan was a student at Wheaton High School when the Beatles burst onto her consciousness.

“I just wore my records out,” she told me. “I still have them. They’re unplayable.”

O’Sullivan learned as much about the band as she could, visiting the library to consult reference books about Liverpool and translate obscure British slang she heard them use. She didn’t attend the band’s first U.S. live performance — Feb. 11, 1964, at Washington Coliseum, today an REI — but she and her friend Betty tuned into the pre-show interview that WWDC DJ Carroll James did with the Beatles.

They set up a reel-to-reel tape-recorder and taped the interview off the radio. Then they wrote it out by hand and typed it up. (Coincidentally, an archive of the late James’s Beatles material, including letters from manager Brian Epstein and George Harrison’s sister, Louise, was sold in August by Heritage Auctions. It fetched $18,750.)

“Betty was a Paul girl,” O’Sullivan said, alluding to the way fans were expected to pledge allegiance to their favorite Beatle. “She didn’t scream either. That was one of the good things about our friendship.”

The pointed subtitle of O’Sullivan’s book is a rebuke to those who think all female Beatles fans were tearfully ecstatic, out of control and undiscerning. She had a visceral reaction to the Beatles — a sexual one, even, she writes — but also an intellectual one.

“They changed my life,” she said. “And they came at the right time, when my life needed changing. I was hungry for something.”

Their lyrics were as captivating as their music and they inspired O’Sullivan. She earned her PhD in American literature and became a senior lecturer in the Honors College at the University of Maryland.

“I think they nudged me — more than nudged me,” she said. “They opened up the path that I took all the way until becoming a teacher at Maryland.”

O’Sullivan’s book is a frank one, a reflection not just on the Beatles but on her occasionally messy relationships with family, friends and lovers. It’s a reminder that music can take us outside of ourselves but also guide us back into ourselves.

She writes: “I began imagining myself in new ways, all of which is qualitatively different from simply appreciating the good looks of four English lads. Over the decades my love of them distilled into something basic, as most important things in life tend to do after you’ve reached a certain age. Quite simply, the Beatles make me happy. Notice the present tense; that’s no mistake.”

We all have — or should have — something that we love, something that inspires us.

“It doesn’t have to be the Beatles,” O’Sullivan told me. “People need to love what they love and hold that in very great importance, because it can lead you to who you are.”