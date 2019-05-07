A hearse carrying the casket of film director John Singleton leaves the Angelus Funeral Home on May 6, 2019, after a memorial service in Los Angeles. Singleton died April 29 after a stroke. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Columnist

Five months into a plant-based whole-foods diet, I continue to experience the benefits. Weight, cholesterol, blood pressure — all down. Energy up.

I’m glad I made the change. Diet-related diseases are crippling and killing black men at disproportionately high rates. Just last week, African American filmmaker John Singleton died after suffering a stroke. He also had high blood pressure.

Few life-threatening conditions are more easily treated than high blood pressure. Eat plants instead of animal flesh, exercise and meditate — you’ll see improvements within days.

In a statement released by his family, Singleton was said to have “struggled quietly with hypertension,” a medical term for extremely high blood pressure. They urged black people to carry on the struggle by monitoring their blood pressure and learning to recognize the signs of hypertension.

Singleton was 51, an Oscar nominee for best director with his movie, “Boyz n the Hood,” and the father of seven with an estate estimated at $30 million. Now, because of his celebrity, he has become latest public face in the war on racial disparities in health, a martyr in the black man’s fight against hypertension.

But we don’t need martyrs. We need fathers, husbands, brothers, sons.



John Singleton attends the Oscars in Hollywood in 2018. (Richard Shotwel/Invision/AP)

Singleton is the latest in a line of famous black men whose deaths put a spotlight on men’s health.

Remember Prince? He died in 2016, at 57, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl. He was also taking clonidine, which is used to treat high blood pressure, and what he thought was Valium, which is used to treat anxiety. But the medicine alone didn’t work as well as he’d hoped.

Ray Roberts, Prince’s chef, told police that he tried to serve Prince healthy vegan meals, but the singer wouldn’t eat and couldn’t sleep. According to a police report, “Roberts stated Prince’s health issue was related to stress from his work.”

Did his death make anybody change their diet, get more exercise, more rest?

A study by researchers at Northwestern University suggests not: In 1999, black men had a 16 percent higher rate of death from heart failure compared with white men. By 2017, that rate was 43 percent higher. The rates in black women were 35 percent and 54 percent higher in the same time periods, respectively.

Hypertension is a driving force behind heart failure and stroke — two of the leading causes of death in the United States.

As noted on the website, Heart.org, which is associated with the American Heart Association: “The prevalence of high blood pressure in African Americans in the United States is among the highest in the world.” That’s a lot of heart attacks and strokes.

Before Prince, Michael Jackson was the martyr, dead in 2009 from an overdose of propofol in combination with sedatives. He was 50, with an estate estimated at $236 million. Propofol is a powerful anesthetic used to knock you out before surgery. “The majority of cases of propofol abuse involve use of the drug for recreational purposes and stress relief,” according to an analysis of the Jackson case published in the October 2011 issue of the Journal of Forensic Research.

Did his death make any consume fewer drugs, less alcohol?

Isaac Hayes, memorable for composing the soundtrack to the movie “Shaft,” died in 2008. He was 65. Like Singleton, he had high blood pressure and died of a stroke. Hayes would boast about how much he loved “soul food,” the saltier and greasier the better.

Did his death make anybody swear off fried chicken, ribs, chitterlings?

As pop icon Barry White ballooned up to 375 pounds, his health worsened with every new ounce of fat. He died in 2003 at 58, after having a stroke, kidney failure and hypertension.

Did his death make anybody join a gym?

Each of these deaths are tragic losses. And each year, thousands more less-famous black men succumb to diseases that could have been prevented.

The Singleton family’s advice for treating hypertension is solid and echoes what doctors have been trying to tell us for years. Measure your blood pressure and learn to spot the signs of hypertension. But why wait until the “silent killer” is knocking at your door?

Better to keep it out of the ‘hood, as Singleton might say, away from yourself and your loved ones. Eat right, exercise, meditate, get a pet, take a break, encourage your friends to do the same.

Some may find it difficult to make such changes. But it’s a lot less painful than becoming a martyr.

To read previous columns, go to washingtonpost.com/milloy.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news