Then Valentine’s wife got sick with the coronavirus, followed by Valentine — a retired bus mechanic for Metro — in late April. He died May 6 from complications of covid-19 at a hospital in southern Maryland, his family said.

His wife, Doretha Valentine, 68, recalled her final conversation with her husband before he was put on a ventilator.

“I told him, ‘Don’t worry. Just try to concentrate on getting better,’ ” she said. “ ‘You know I’m going to be praying for you.’ ”

AD

Her husband told her, “I know you will.” He added: “In the event I don’t make it, tell everybody I love them.”

AD

Valentine’s wife and stepson, who spent five days in a hospital, recovered from the virus. Doretha Valentine said she believes her son, who works at Prince George’s Hospital Center transporting patients to their rooms, likely caught the virus on the job — even though she said the facility provided him with protective gear that he wore.

She said her son was quarantining in the basement and she was staying in the couple’s bedroom when she was sick. Her husband, she said, stayed in another bedroom or slept on the couch.

“He started taking care of my son to make sure he had everything he needed,” she said. She said at times, she thinks her husband didn’t wear a mask or gloves when caring for him. He “just didn’t think he would get it,” she said of her husband.

AD

“You watch it on TV and see it happening to everyone else but you just don’t think it will happen to you and your family until it does,” she said.

AD

Valentine’s wife said her husband suffered from high blood pressure and gout but otherwise was healthy.

Born in what was then Princess Anne County, Va., Valentine went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Ollie Owens. The couple moved to Washington in their early 20s and had four children.

When he first got to the city, he took a job as a janitor at the Department of Commerce. When he got laid off, he bagged groceries at a local market to “make sure we had food,” said Christopher Valentine, one of his sons.

AD

“We were struggling for a little while but I remember seeing him do what he had to do to take care of his family,” he said.

Valentine later got a job at Metro washing buses. With a natural talent for fixing cars, he quickly became a bus mechanic and worked for decades at the transit agency’s garage in Bladensburg. He retired from Metro after 29 years.

AD

His youngest daughter, Jennifer Valentine, said her father believed the adage “if you love what you do, you’re not really working.” She said her dad loved fixing things — from buses to cars, to lawn mowers and washing machines for friends, family and neighbors.

“He was the type of person who would take things apart just to understand how they work,” Jennifer Valentine said.

AD

His first wife died in 1990, and he and Doretha Valentine married 10 years ago.

In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, listening to jazz and going to music festivals. His family said he also enjoyed cooking, especially for large crowds at Thanksgiving and ahead of football games.

He ran a small business on eBay selling knickknacks and car parts he found at thrift stores. He was also a member of Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church in Northeast Washington.

AD

Valentine was buried June 1 at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md., at a service with close family, his daughter said.

His son said he always admired Valentine’s “dedication to his family” and his ability to fix things. As a kid, Christopher Valentine watched his father in awe of his ability to take a transmission out of a car, fix it and put it back in during a single day.

AD