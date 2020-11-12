Museum officials said the works come from artists such as Andy Warhol, Diane Arbus, Roy Lichtenstein and Waters himself.
In recognition of Waters’ gift, the museum at his request is designating The John Waters Restrooms in the East Lobby and The John Waters Rotunda in the European art galleries.
In September, the museum received $5 million from Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff to establish a center dedicated to the presentation, study, and preservation of its prints, drawings, and photographs collection.
