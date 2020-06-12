The school announced plans to create its own police force last year, sparking debate between those who want to increase campus safety as Baltimore struggles with violent crime and those who fear police profiling.
The announcement comes amid widespread calls for police reform in response to the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
