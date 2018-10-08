BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University and Henrietta Lacks’ family say a new building on the school’s campus in East Baltimore will be named after the woman whose cells were taken without her consent and widely used in revolutionary research.

News outlets report the college announced on Saturday the Lacks building will support programs promoting research and community engagement. Lacks died of cervical cancer in 1951 at the university where researchers discovered her cells reproduced indefinitely in test tubes.

University President Ronald Daniels says the building will stand as a testament to Lacks’ transformative impact on science and ethics that must support research.

Lacks’ granddaughter Jeri Lacks says the honor befits her grandmother’s role in advancing modern medicine.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2020 and the structure is anticipated to be completed in 2022.

