“We mentioned to him we want to sell the house and move to Maryland or Virginia,” said his mother, Maritza Ortiz. “José said: ‘Well, I love you, mom and daddy, but I’m not going to move and will look for something here.’ ”

So, the family remained in D.C.

Those who knew Chevez well say his affinity for the city was only superseded by the love he had for his family. When he finally felt ready in June to move into his own apartment — in the District’s Manor Park neighborhood — Chevez, then 30, still called his mother every day, to say good morning, be careful and ‘I love you.’ ”

It was a tradition he carried on until he was physically unable to continue. Chevez was intubated in late December, just over a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Covid-19 had decimated his lungs, and a doctor told his family that it was among the most aggressive cases they’d seen.

By Christmas, he was in too much pain to talk. He requested a pen and paper from a doctor, who relayed what Chevez wrote to his family over the phone.

“Thank you for all the help you’re doing for me,” he wrote. “I love my family, love my mom, my dad and my bro.”

It was the last time Chevez would communicate with his mom. He died on Dec. 28.

Chevez came to the United States from El Salvador with his father in 1993, joining his grandparents in D.C. His mother arrived about five months later.

Four years old at the time, Chevez soon met Clark Forcey Jr., also 4, and the two became best friends.

In an obituary handed out at Chevez’s memorial service in January, Forcey wrote that when the two met, “he spoke no English, and I spoke no Spanish — it didn’t matter — we just enjoyed playing together, and never stopped.”

Among Chevez’s passions were movies, anime, cooking and D.C.’s sports teams, including an encyclopedic knowledge of the Washington Football Team.

A graduate of McKinley Technology High School, Chevez attended Norfolk State University and studied engineering for three years before leaving school to go to work.

He started at Whole Foods on P Street, where he tended to shopping carts before rising through the ranks, using his penchant for cooking and knowledge of the store to become manager of the bakery. He then took a similar job at Safeway before working as a financial representative at TD Bank.

Ortiz says she taught Chevez how to cook when he was young — a family tradition that he took to heart. It wasn't long before he was sharing his meals with others, and last Thanksgiving he cooked dinner for the entire family. The feast included his signature dishes: ham with pineapple and pudding — the recipe for which he kept even from his own mother.

“I don’t know how he made it. Sometimes I’d look at him when he was done, and he’d say, ‘Mama, it’s a secret,’ ” Ortiz said. “It was the best pudding and the best ham.”

Ortiz has saved all the text messages she has from her son, including the ones he’d send to her in the middle of the night, even though he knew she was asleep.

No matter the hour, Chevez would text his mother good night and let her know that he got home safely.