“He had this passion for radio that never left,” said his daughter, Ingrid Reyes. “He wanted to sound like the guys he heard on his radio, and be how important they were.”

AD

Mardoqueo Reyes founded the Radio Cuscatleca USA website in 2011. The website was a passion project that he tended to around his full-time job as a construction worker in the District, where he and his wife Blanca Bonilla raised their three children — Mardo, 28, Ingrid, 26, and Jason, 21.

AD

As a father, Mardoqueo Reyes was strict, mindful that his children appreciate their background. He shared what it was like to grow up in Santa Rosa de Lima, a once-thriving commercial center in northeast El Salvador that suffered economically during the war and where he would send money to his own father.

On the air, he was a beaming presence. Early fans knew Mardoqueo Reyes for the “El Tren de Alegria” (The Train of Joy) show that brought cumbia and boleros from El Salvador and other Latin American countries to the region’s growing Latino community. He used a recording of a train whistle to signify the start of the party for his small but growing audience.

AD

He coupled his devotion to radio with a love for soccer. On weekends, Mardoqueo Reyes lugged his equipment to local matches in Maryland, the District and Virginia and broadcast the action from high school pitches and local parks.

AD

Eventually, Radio Cuscatleca also featured play-by-play action from international matches — mostly El Salvador — with the train whistle now part of the program.

By 2013, Radio Cuscatleca had garnered enough of a following to win rights to broadcast that season’s D.C. United soccer matches in Spanish. It was a crowning achievement for a boy from Santa Rosa de Lima.

“On behalf of the entire team, we are excited to be the exclusive broadcaster of the capital’s soccer team,” Mardoqueo Reyes said in a formal-sounding press statement about the D.C. United contract that was posted to soccerwire.com, a major venue for soccer news.

AD

Sergio Alfaro, who was a play-by-play announcer for Radio Cuscatleca for about 10 years, said Mardoqeuo Reyes appeared happiest when he was plotting his next move for his growing enterprise while networking with local business owners and other sponsors.

AD

“He was a very dynamic person,” Alfaro said. “He had big plans for the radio, always thinking big.”

Those plans came to a halt in early April, when the virus entered Mardoqueo Reyes’s six-member household in northeast Washington. His wife, both sons and a daughter-in-law all have tested positive for the virus.

Ingrid Reyes, who lives elsewhere in that neighborhood and has remained healthy, said her father was hospitalized a few hours after her mother was released from the hospital in late April. He died three weeks later.

AD