So when Woods fell ill with covid-19 in late April, his family held out hope. They couldn’t visit, because his nursing home in Montgomery County, Md., was under stringent lockdown measures. But they continued to speak via FaceTime, waiting to hear him say the words he was so fond of: “I’m fine.”

When his daughter, Stephanie Dhue, was finally able to visit on June 6, she held his hand and rubbed his arm but didn’t get a response. By this point, he was having trouble breathing, said his wife, Jean Woods.

“It’s hard to say ‘You’re fine’ if you can’t speak,” she added.

Woods died the next day. He was 83.

Born in the Bronx shortly after the Depression, Woods grew up with an aversion to complaining and a rigorous work ethic. He worked his way through night school in New York, earning a graduate degree in business administration and becoming an accountant.

After meeting his first wife, he moved to Harrington Park, N.J., where he raised two children. For several years, as Woods struggled to kick a smoking habit, his go-to parenting line for Dhue and her brother was “Do as I say, not as I do.”

“He wanted us to do hard things,” Dhue said. “The right things,”

Later in life, Woods moved to Montgomery County to work for the Energy Department. After a divorce, he went on a singles trip to Austria, where he met Jean.

Her husband had a broad smile and a positive attitude, and he was a fantastic dancer, Jean Woods said. His children used to joke that he managed to get two women to marry him because of his slick dance moves.

“He was so optimistic, the opposite of myself,” his wife said. “He used to lift me up, you know like what they say — the wind beneath my wings.”

“I expected him to live forever,” she continued. “It’s kind of stupid, but that’s what I thought.”

In retirement, the couple joined an Irish folk dance troupe, the Ring of Kerry Irish Dancers, which took them to various St. Patrick’s Day parades and a 15-day dance program in Ireland.

Perhaps the only other thing that Woods loved more than dancing was the beach. In his later years, he spent most weekends at a house in Bethany Beach, Del. Even when his Parkinson’s made walking difficult, his wife said, he would inch his way down the beach until his feet were in the sea.

When she was a little girl growing up in New Jersey, Dhue remembered, her father often took her and her brother to Jones Beach in New York on hot summer weekends. He taught her how to bodysurf, holding her hand as they stood in the water, watching the waves approach.

“Over, under or ride it,” he would say.

Those words have stayed with Dhue throughout her life, she said — advice from her resilient, tough father.