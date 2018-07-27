ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge is assigned to the case of a man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis.

The Baltimore Sun reports Laura Kiessling will hear the case.

It begins Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court with an initial appearance for defendant Jarrod Ramos. A grand jury indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

County police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way June 28 into the newsroom. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed.

Kiessling was named administrative judge for the circuit court in 2015, after serving as an associate judge for five years. She previously worked in the county prosecutor’s office and as a law clerk to a circuit court judge.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.