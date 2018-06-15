CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Charlottesville judge says the city council members who voted to remove two downtown Confederate monuments could be liable for attorneys’ fees and other costs if a lawsuit against them over the statues is successful.

Circuit Judge Richard Moore signed an order Thursday saying the defendants don’t have immunity from the lawsuit. The defendants include the city and the council collectively, as well as the individual members.

A group of plaintiffs that includes area residents sued after the council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. They say that decision violates a state law.

After a white nationalist rally, the city also decided to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.

No one in the city attorney’s office was immediately available to comment Friday.

