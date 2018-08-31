CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A judge has decided the trial of a man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally last summer will stay in Charlottesville, Virginia, for now.

The Daily Progress reports Judge Richard Moore agreed to take a motion to change the venue for James Fields’ trial on first-degree murder and other charges under advisement Thursday. But he said he believes an impartial jury can be selected.

Attorney Denise Lunsford had requested that Fields’ November trial either be moved or that jurors be brought in from another area. She cited publicity about the case, “community prejudice” and the effect of the events on Charlottesville residents.

Fields faces up to life in prison on the state-level charges. He also faces federal hate crime charges.

