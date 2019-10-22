WASHINGTON — A judge has denied an injunction request that would’ve blocked the District of Columbia from moving forward on its $215 million no-bid sports gambling contract.

News outlets report Judge John Campbell denied the request Friday, stating the D.C. Council didn’t act illegally in issuing the single-source contract to Intralot.

Sports-betting technology developer Dylan Carragher filed an injunction last month claiming the contract violated the procurement laws.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says through a spokesperson that his office is pleased with the decision.

Carragher’s attorney, Donald Temple says he plans to appeal. Carragher also filed a lawsuit against the District claiming the contract illegally bars him and other vendors from participating in the “potentially lucrative enterprise.”

The lawsuit is pending.

