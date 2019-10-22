Sports-betting technology developer Dylan Carragher filed an injunction last month claiming the contract violated the procurement laws.
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says through a spokesperson that his office is pleased with the decision.
Carragher’s attorney, Donald Temple says he plans to appeal. Carragher also filed a lawsuit against the District claiming the contract illegally bars him and other vendors from participating in the “potentially lucrative enterprise.”
The lawsuit is pending.
