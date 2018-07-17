PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge has dismissed all but three charges against a Virginia councilman accused of forgery and identity theft.

The Virginian-Pilot reports most of the charges against Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker were dismissed Tuesday. Judge Harold W. Burgess Jr. ruled that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to send those charges to a jury.

Whitaker had been charged with two counts of identity fraud, eight counts of forgery and seven counts of “uttering a forged check.” He pleaded not guilty. The charges against the assistant pastor at the New Bethel Baptist Church stem from seven loans the church’s credit union made in 2013.

The dismissal comes on the second day of Whitaker’s trial, which is set to resume Wednesday for closing arguments on the three remaining forgery charges.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.