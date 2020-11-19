According to court records, Cox and other plaintiffs had submitted an amended complaint in May, Hogan’s office responded with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in June. The lawsuit included several pastors and other plaintiffs and argued that Hogan was violating the individual and constitutional liberties of Maryland residents.
“Based on the allegations in the plaintiffs’ amended complaint, the court cannot conclude that Governor Hogan’s measures are arbitrary or unreasonable, or that they plainly violate any of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights,” Blake wrote. “The court therefore must be cautious not to ‘usurp the functions of another branch of government’ deciding how best to protect public health.”
Cox has spent much of the past few weeks working with President Donald Trump’s legal team, disputing election results in Pennsylvania, the newspaper reported. He was not immediately available for comment Thursday.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Frederick (Md.) News-Post.