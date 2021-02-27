Douglas Desjardins, an attorney for the widow, said an appeal is likely.
Joseph Chen, 47, of Greenville, North Carolina, was an experienced trucker on the homebound leg of his regular delivery run for a seafood company when he died.
The lawsuit, which sought $6 million in damages, alleged the bridge-tunnel violated its wind policy by letting Chen cross with a nearly empty trailer when gusts as high as 50 mph were recorded. The judge ruled the bridge-tunnel correctly applied its wind policy, but noted the trial raised “obvious concern” about the policy’s formation, the newspaper reported. Lilley concluded wind was the main cause of the accident.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.