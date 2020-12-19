NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia judge has thrown out a murder charge against a man accused of fatally stabbing a man in the back to stop him from suffocating a pregnant woman.

The Daily Press reports that General District Court Judge Robert Saunders in Newport News ruled there wasn’t sufficient cause to charge Carlos Rozada, 20, of Hampton, with second-degree murder.

Witnesses said Carlos Fontanez was squeezing the woman during an altercation inside a Denbigh apartment in September when Rozada, the woman’s brother-in-law, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Fontanez six times in the back.

Fontanez, who lived in the apartment, died at a hospital. The pregnant woman wasn’t seriously injured.

Defense attorney Scott Ehrenworth has said Rozada acted to protect the woman and her unborn child.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Daily Press.