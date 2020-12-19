Witnesses said Carlos Fontanez was squeezing the woman during an altercation inside a Denbigh apartment in September when Rozada, the woman’s brother-in-law, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Fontanez six times in the back.
Fontanez, who lived in the apartment, died at a hospital. The pregnant woman wasn’t seriously injured.
Defense attorney Scott Ehrenworth has said Rozada acted to protect the woman and her unborn child.
