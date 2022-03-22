The mayor and city council has called for another referendum, citing the tightly contested result and the loss of about $30 million in projected annual tax revenue from the development.
“This special economic development opportunity in South Richmond gives the city an additional way to address equity and community wealth gaps,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement Monday.
The order comes as nearby Petersburg and state Sen. Joe Morrissey seek a casino referendum there.
Last month, a Virginia Senate committee rejected legislation allowing a Petersburg casino referendum, but a provision in the Senate’s proposed state budget would temporarily block a second Richmond referendum to allow time for a Petersburg casino study. The General Assembly finished its session, but hasn’t reached an agreement on the state’s next budget.