CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A federal judge says Virginia officials failed to provide adequate medical care at a women’s prison near Charlottesville.

News outlets report that Judge Norman Moon issued an injunction Wednesday against top Department of Corrections officials, saying the department didn’t live up to 8 of 22 standards established by a 2016 settlement aimed at improving care at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

The ruling requires the department to develop a protocol ensuring unimpeded access to care for inmates within 30 days. The prison must also have a staff of 78 nurses within 45 days and have a backboard or stretcher, an oxygen tank and mask, and a suction machine in every building that houses inmates within 14 days.

Lawyers for the state have denied that any settlement provisions were breached.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.