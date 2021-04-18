But U.S. District Judge Norman Moon sided with Bhattacharya. He ruled that the questions Bhattacharya asked during the question-and-answer session were pointed but academic in nature.
At one point Bhattacharya said a panelist was giving contradictory answers about whether a recipient of a microaggression must be part of a “marginalized” community. He also criticized the research on microaggressions as anecdotal.
A faculty member issued a “professionalism concern card” against Bhattacharya after his questioning. The citation led to a requirement that Bhattacharya be evaluated by a counselor before resuming classes and eventually a suspension.
Moon’s ruling, issued March 31, allows Bhattacharya’s case to either go to trial or for a judge to issue a summary judgement ruling in favor of one side or the other.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.