THE DISTRICT

Judge orders accused priest to remain jailed

A D.C. Catholic priest charged with sexually assaulting two female members of his parish — a 9-year-old girl and a woman — was ordered held in D.C. jail until his next hearing.

Urbano Vazquez, 46, had been allowed to avoid jail while an investigation continued, after he was charged in November with sexually assaulting a teenage girl. But on Wednesday, a judge ordered him to stay in jail on new charges involving new accusers discovered after his initial arrest.

On Thursday, Vazquez is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before a different judge, Juliet J. McKenna. She will decide, based on new evidence and arguments from federal prosecutors and Vazquez’s attorney, if he should remain in jail until trial or released to a halfway house, undergo GPS monitoring, or serve detention at his home in Pennsylvania.

Vazquez, assistant pastor of Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Northwest Washington, was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault of a minor and a misdemeanor assault of an adult woman. The alleged abuse of the juvenile began when she was 9 , authorities said, and lasted for about a year. Authorities say Vazquez assaulted the woman during confession. The alleged assaults happened between 2016 and 2017.

— Keith L. Alexander

Dancing thief steals packages from porch

A video taken from home surveillance and released by D.C. police shows a man breaking into a dance as he stands on the stoop of a home in the Georgetown area just before he steals packages from the front porch.

In the video, the man — wearing a black coat and white scarf — appears at one point to look at the security camera at the home on T Street NW. He then pauses and reaches down, taking several packages before getting into a black Range Rover.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. Sunday. D.C. police said they are offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Feds to review fentanyl arrests in Baltimore

With the number of fentanyl overdoses soaring in Maryland, federal prosecutors say they plan to bring more state drug cases to federal court, where penalties are stiffer.

Robert Hur, U.S. attorney for Maryland, said his office will review every arrest involving fentanyl in Baltimore. Then officials will decide which cases could be prosecuted in U.S. District Court in the city.

A powerful opioid drug, fentanyl claimed the lives of nearly 1,600 people last year in Maryland, according to state health officials. A decade ago, 26 people died after taking the drug.

A federal conviction brings stiffer penalties because there is no chance for parole or suspended sentences. Those convicted federally also face mandatory minimum sentences.

— Baltimore Sun

Baltimore to start gun buyback program

In an effort to reduce gun violence, Baltimore leaders have announced a gun buyback program.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle announced Tuesday that city residents can exchange their weapons for money on Dec. 17, 19 and 21.

The program is designed to reduce violent crime by cutting the number of guns in circulation.

High-capacity magazines will bring $25; long guns and revolvers, $100; semiautomatic weapons, $200; and fully automatic weapons, $500.

Tuggle says Baltimore has placed a premium on semiautomatic weapons because they are used disproportionately in violent crimes in the city.

— Associated Press