Jon Tigges, owner of the Zion Springs vineyard and wedding venue, is represented by Chap Petersen, an attorney who also is a state senator. Petersen and Northam are both Democrats.
Tigges’ lawsuit claims the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions exceed his emergency powers.
The judge, who denied Tigges’ request for a preliminary injunction, said COVID-19 “is a dangerous disease and it is the obligation of our government to address that.”
