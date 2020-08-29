Federal prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against the two officers, but Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is conducting a criminal probe.
Ghaisar’s parents say their son was unarmed and the shooting was unjustified. They and several members of Congress have criticized Park Police for a lack of transparency about what occurred.
At a pretrial hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, The Washington Post reports that Hilton said a delay would be pointless because there’s no indication that the two officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, will decide to cooperate any time soon.
