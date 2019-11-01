A lawsuit filed Wednesday argued that the county’s registrar wrongly rejected applications from students who listed the university’s generic mailing address without listing their specific dormitories.
County officials had already offered to make those accommodations prior to Friday’s hearing, but lawyers for the New Virginia Majority Education Fund wanted all 170 applications to be accepted automatically.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD