Judge Humes Franklin agreed to free Coe on $50,000 bond and ordered him to be electronically monitored while awaiting trial. His next court date is scheduled for June 4.
Coe serves as a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Church officials have said the charges against Coe are not related to his church position, the church or a church function.
A prosecutor urged the judge to keep Coe jailed.
“What we’re talking about here are a series of incredibly violent sexual assaults against a preteen girl,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Wilder.