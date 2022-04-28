Judge: Sheriff must turn over evidence in fatal shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

BEL AIR, Md. — A judge ruled Thursday that Harford County’s sheriff must turn over all evidence in a fatal shooting by deputies to the Maryland attorney general’s office. The Baltimore Sun reports that Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin made the ruling after a dispute between the sheriff’s office and the attorney general.

Last year, the General Assembly approved legislation requiring the attorney general’s office to investigate civilian deaths involving police officers. But Attorney General Brian Frosh said his office has not received all the evidence from a shooting on Saturday that it requested. That included digital copies of body camera footage, dashboard camera footage and witness interviews.

After the shooting, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said that his office would collect and maintain the evidence in the shooting, partially since he had a duty as sheriff to investigate any crimes that may have occurred prior.

In a news conference after the judge’s ruling, Gahler said he intends to comply, and does not believe that his attorneys will appeal.

Curtin said she felt the intention of the law passed by the General Assembly was clear: that the attorney general’s office’s Independent Investigations Division ought to be the primary investigator in police-involved fatalities, and that local law enforcement agencies must comply.

