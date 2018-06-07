ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and almost killed a police officer in Virginia has been granted conditional release.

NBC Washington reported Thursday that Kashif Bashir will move from a mental health facility to an apartment with regular supervision. Court documents show that Bashir was already allowed to visit a mosque and other places.

Bashir shot Alexandria Police Officer Peter Laboy in the head during a 2013 traffic stop. Laboy survived but had to retire.

Bashir suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity after trial evidence showed a voice in his head commanded him to shoot the officer.

The former officer told The Washington Post before the announcement that he was against Bashir being released. He was worried Bashir could come after him or his family.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.