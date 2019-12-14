Crisano was a former officer for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland. She was convicted in August of three counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of soliciting capital murder.

Authorities accused Crisano of trying to arrange for someone to kill witnesses against her: a Stafford police detective, a former friend and the father of her youngest child. Authorities had an officer pose as a hit man and made her think one of the men had been killed.

The newspaper reports Crisano represented herself during Friday’s hearing. She said in court she is “not a monster” and “didn’t do all of those things” prosecutors said during her trial.

