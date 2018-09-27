PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia city councilman found guilty by a jury of three counts of felony forgery for falsifying a contractor’s signature on financial documents has had his conviction upheld.

News outlets report an effort to save Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker from the conviction failed Wednesday, with a judge rejecting a request to set aside a jury’s verdict and imposing $7,500 in fines. The jury had recommended he pay the fine and serve no jail time.

The councilman’s attorneys say a delay in the courthouse paperwork means Whitaker isn’t a convicted felon just yet. Whitaker says he plans to keep serving on the council and seeking another term in office until his lawyers tell him otherwise. State law says a convicted felon can’t run for office. The election is Nov. 6.

