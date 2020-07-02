CLOSED EVERYWHERE OPEN EVERYWHERE
|
|
Federal government offices
|
|
Post offices
|
|
Courts
|
|
Banks
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Closed except for adult arraignments, juvenile referrals in the District
|Most open,
but closing early
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|
|District
|
|Maryland
|
|Virginia
|
Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement, except along D.C. Streetcar route.
|
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties except at National Harbor, New Carrolton lots and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|
Trash, recycling
|Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station open to city and private haulers only.
|
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties. In Prince George’s, regular pickups but no bulk collections. In Howard, Friday collections are on Saturday. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Howard. Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|
|Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties and Fairfax City. No yard waste collected in Alexandria. Landfills open.
|
Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|
|Montgomery ABC stores open noon to 7 p.m.; elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|
|Open.
|
Schools
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
Libraries
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
Local government offices
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
●Metrorail runs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on a covid-19 weekend schedule with off-peak fares in effect. Red line trains will run every 20 minutes. Blue, Orange, Green and Yellow lines will operate every 30 minutes. Nine Orange/Silver line stations west of Ballston are served by shuttle buses. Arlington Cemetery station is closed.