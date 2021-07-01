Some traditional festivities, such as the parade near the Mall and the in-person traditional Capitol Fourth concert, are canceled.
The concert, which will be prerecorded and aired on television, is blocked only in part due to covid; the Capitol grounds remain fenced-off since the Jan. 6 riot.
But other events, including neighborhood parades in the Palisades in Northwest Washington and along Barracks Row on Capitol Hill, return this year. And there will be 17 minutes of fireworks near the Lincoln Memorial starting at 9:09 p.m.
“I’m happy to say now that D.C. is open,” City Administrator Kevin Donahue told reporters Thursday, as authorities announced street closures for a national party instead of lockdowns for the coronavirus, and encouraged coming together instead of social distancing.
“We are going to welcome visitors like we have for generations before,” Donahue said.
Federal authorities did put on fireworks on the Mall last year, along with flyovers by the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels, but attendance was small. The District’s mayor, usually the city’s biggest cheerleader, felt the celebration unwise and urged people not to attend to avoid the virus.
This year, Chris Geldart, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, proclaimed a return to routine, saying the Fourth of July celebration “represents the sense of normalcy we all awaited.” He said festivities will “feel and look very familiar.”
D.C. police canceled days off and leave, ordering every officer to work Sunday.
And while District officials advise that unvaccinated people wear masks, the warnings public safety leaders gave out at a Thursday news conference felt routine: watch out for the heat, drink plenty of water, take public transportation, keep grills away from homes and be careful playing with fireworks.
D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III urged residents to use “common sense and good judgment.”
Contee said there is no credible threat to the festivities, an issue that may be on visitors’ minds given the Capitol insurrection in January and months of sometimes volatile demonstrations last summer. He said authorities are always extra vigilant for attacks because as the nation’s capitol, “there’s always a threat that exists here.”
The chief said the department’s Civil Disturbance Unit will be “at the ready.” Officials later said those officers had always been mobilized July 4. Contee also assured visitors the police force was focused on their safety amid a rising number of shootings and killings in the District.
“We will ensure the city is safe,” the chief said. “Take comfort that the MPD is prepared.”
AAA said this July Fourth could be the second-highest travel volume on record. Nationwide, nearly 50 million people are expected to be on the move over the holiday weekend, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. The majority of them will be driving.
In 2020, about 34.2 million Americans took July Fourth trips.
Travelers will encounter significantly higher gas prices and will probably pay more for rental cars and hotel rooms, but that does not appear to have dampened the enthusiasm.
In the D.C. region, record numbers are expected to venture more than 50 miles from home, according to the annual forecast. More than 3.6 million people from the District, Maryland and Virginia are expected to travel this Fourth of July.
“Making up for a lost year and lost time incurred in the year that was 2020,” said John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s manager of public and government affairs.
Last year, officials at Metro reported 34,000 Metrorail trips were taken July 4, compared with 315,000 in 2019. In fact, AAA did not even issue a holiday travel forecast last year.
This year, as Americans head into the holiday weekend, vaccines are readily available. More than 154 million — roughly 46 percent of those eligible — have been fully vaccinated. In the District, more than 70 percent of adults have at least one vaccine dose, and coronavirus cases have plummeted.
And officials are preparing for a party that will put larger crowds on the Mall, at airports and on the roads.
Metro will be operating additional trains to accommodate crowds headed to the fireworks display and to other festivities.
On July 4, rail service will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on a regular weekend schedule. During the day, trains will operate every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on other lines. After 4 p.m., however, service will ramp up to rush-hour-service levels before and after the fireworks. That means a train will run every six minutes on the Red Line, every eight minutes on the Orange Line and every 12 minutes on other lines until closing.
All stations will be open. After 9 p.m., however, the National Mall entrance of the Smithsonian Station will be “entry only” to accommodate crowds. Also, Arlington Cemetery Station will remain open until 11 p.m. on July 4, an hour later than its normally scheduled closing time for Apr. 1 through Sept. 30.
Local officials are warning of traffic jams on area roadways, encouraging people to travel during off-peak times, particularly if their plans include crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority also offered recommendations on the best time to travel on the Bay Bridge: Friday, before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.; Saturday, before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m.; Sunday, before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.; and Monday, before 6 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
In Virginia, the Department of Transportation said it will lift all HOV restrictions on I-66 and rush hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway on July 5.
On Thursday, District authorities warned people to adhere to normal vigilance and to contact police if they notice something odd or suspicious. The city’s emergency operations center will be activated July 4 to help the myriad local and federal agencies coordinate and keep watch and respond to any public safety incidents.