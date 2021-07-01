On July 4, rail service will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on a regular weekend schedule. During the day, trains will operate every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on other lines. After 4 p.m., however, service will ramp up to rush-hour-service levels before and after the fireworks. That means a train will run every six minutes on the Red Line, every eight minutes on the Orange Line and every 12 minutes on other lines until closing.