As of late afternoon, Monday’s high temperature in Washington had reached 88 degrees. It was not the 90 that some of us may consider to be the threshold for a brutally hot day. But it was only a single degree above the average for the date, and it was recognizably hot.
The low of 71 degrees, reached early Monday, was also only one degree below the average for the day.
For the entire day, the average temperature was also one degree below average. Certainly it was not torturously or unendurably scorching. But it also came close to exemplifying conditions characteristic of summer.
Each of us may have our own rule of thumb for recognizing the advent of summer. In addition to the calendar, our criteria may involve such personal landmarks as holidays or vacations or the end of school, or the day we switch on the air conditioner.
But by July 5, realists among us probably accept the idea, however grudgingly, that we have arrived in summer and now must deal with it.
On July 5 the echoes of the last officially detonated burst of fireworks have faded into inaudibility. No more holidays break the succession of predictably hot days that seems to stretch in our minds until Labor Day.
The solstice occurred two weeks ago. June has departed. July has begun. We have had a few 90-degree days already. Summer thunderstorms have rumbled across the region.
Summer has inescapably arrived, and Monday’s temperatures did nothing to dissuade us from that idea.
But what may have been even more significant, Monday seemed to have a certain look about it that many of us have come to associate with less desirable aspects of Washington in summer.
Not only did gray clouds occupy large swaths of the sky, but a kind of gray haziness seemed to form the backdrop for those clouds.
In its blurry indistinctness, Monday’s sky seemed a visual counterpart of the cloying humidity that often compromises the picturesque possibilities inherent in summer at its best.
On Monday, we sensed that humidity was not at its worst. It could create a still greater sense of closeness, stickiness, oppressiveness. Its full steaminess was not yet upon us. But we could sense the perspiration building.
At 5 p.m. with the mercury at 88 degrees, enough humidity surrounded us to offer the sultry experience of a day four degrees warmer. The heat index, computed from a combination of heat and humidity, came to 92 degrees.
It seemed clearly tolerable. Yet it also seemed indisputably summerlike.
So far this year we have not had much cause for complaint over hot-day miseries. Of the first five days of July, only one reached 90 degrees. That was Thursday, when the high was 91.
Since then our highs have been in the 80s, including on July Fourth, a date which has often brought sufficient heat to make an ordeal of fireworks viewing.
On Sunday, minutes before the fireworks show began on the National Mall, the temperature was only 80 degrees. By 10 p.m., about a half-hour after the show ended, it was 79.
Buy over the three days since Saturday, our high temperatures have climbed steadily. Saturday’s was 81 and Sunday’s was 85. Monday’s was three degrees above that.
It would be no surprise if Tuesday’s temperature surged into the 90s. After all, and despite any wishes that things could be otherwise, Monday brought us face to face with summer and its days of humid heat.