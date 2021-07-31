Saturday freed us of the need to speculate on whether we most feared summer for its heat or its humidity. Obviously without any great heat, Saturday surrounded us with air that also bore no heavy burden of humidity.
Overhead, we saw hours of overcast that may have muted any exhilaration engendered by our thermal good fortune.
But it appears that even the clouds and overcast bestowed benefits on those positioned to receive them.
In the morning, according to witnesses and photographic evidence, the sun rising over Washington converted the cloudy overcast into a brilliant tapestry of flaming reds and rich purples.