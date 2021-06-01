On Tuesday we started a month known for great atmospheric expectations. Our Tuesday did have its satisfactions, although in look and feel it may not have met everyone’s highest meteorological hopes.

Tuesday was the first day of June, a month whose mere name carries a kind of romantic magic. It speaks of outdoor gatherings, launching into new phases of life, counting down the dazzling days until the peak brilliance of the summer solstice.

Yet the month arrived here cloaked in a bland and uninspiring sort of grayness, and a high temperature of 78 degrees, three below our average for June 1.

Tuesday’s skies seemed to emphasize clouds and overcast, perhaps evoking tolerant smiles at the enthusiasm of poet James Russell Lowell and his long-remembered line, “And what is so rare as a day in June?”

If it lacked real rarity, Tuesday demonstrated comfortable qualities that perhaps should not be too readily dismissed.

It seemed to place us on a relatively relaxed and unrushed route toward summer.

The afternoon’s high temperature was two degrees warmer than the last day of May. Perhaps more significant, the morning low temperature, also below average, was still a respectable 57, not so chilly as Monday’s low of 50.