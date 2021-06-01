Yet the month arrived here cloaked in a bland and uninspiring sort of grayness, and a high temperature of 78 degrees, three below our average for June 1.
Tuesday’s skies seemed to emphasize clouds and overcast, perhaps evoking tolerant smiles at the enthusiasm of poet James Russell Lowell and his long-remembered line, “And what is so rare as a day in June?”
If it lacked real rarity, Tuesday demonstrated comfortable qualities that perhaps should not be too readily dismissed.
It seemed to place us on a relatively relaxed and unrushed route toward summer.
The afternoon’s high temperature was two degrees warmer than the last day of May. Perhaps more significant, the morning low temperature, also below average, was still a respectable 57, not so chilly as Monday’s low of 50.