It’s the extremes that seize our imaginations, but sometimes conditions can be noteworthy for avoiding the extremes and adhering to the norm.

The first two weeks of June seem to merit attention on those grounds. For the first 14 days of this month, according to National Weather Service figures, the average temperature was perfectly normal. According to the Weather Service, the average high at Reagan National Airport was 81.5 degrees, the average low was 64.6 degrees and the average temperature for the month through Thursday was an exactly normal 73.

Other arguments exist for a focus on the past two weeks, despite their lack of excess.

In their normality, the two weeks contrasted with the abnormality of May. Last month was the third-warmest May on record in Washington.

Finally, Friday, which closed June’s first half, seemed to symbolize the entire month so far.

The day’s high temperature was normal, 84 degrees. The low was a single degree above the normal of 66. So with rounding, the day’s average was a degree above normal. But it seemed like a great day.