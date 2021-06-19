A group of cyclists wearing Juneteenth T-shirts biked by in the early afternoon, waving and winning cheers from onlookers as they sliced through the humidity. A family in matching outfits stepped from their charter bus to pose for a photo.
And Tiffany Dunston, 28, moved a loudspeaker out of the way so a young girl could practice double Dutch jumping, coached by her mother and two women holding either end of a white rope.
The women belonged to the Double Dutch Society, a group of Howard University alumni who regularly hold jump rope lessons at Black Lives Matter plaza to promote “education, leadership and the preservation of Black culture.”
Dunston, who is Black and who co-founded the society, said she has taught double Dutch at the plaza almost every Thursday since last summer’s demonstrations. The lessons are part protest, and part pure pleasure — and that’s the way it should be, she said.
“What better way to resist than to choose joy?” Dunston said.
Federal employees had received an unexpected day off Friday, after President Biden, with rare bipartisan support, signed into law the measure designating Juneteenth a national holiday. Many took advantage of the day to visit the capital city’s storied monuments and museums. The National Museum of African American History and Culture saw dozens crowd into sidewalk-long lines to gain admittance.
Celebrations stretched far beyond the District, though. Residents of Annapolis, Md., watched Saturday as fleets of sports cars, dancers and floats inched through the city for a Juneteenth parade, generating chants, cheers, horns and car exhaust. Girls in yellow wigs and neon-blue uniforms high-kicked to the rhythm of a snare drum, while people in the crowd bounced along to the beat thrumming from the marching band.
“Make way for the Juneteenth Celebration!” a man yelled as he stood at the corner of Dock and Randall streets. Hundreds of people obeyed, clustering on city docks and along sidewalks, cheering and waving at the parade as it passed.
Dressed in matching yellow dresses, two tiny girls reached out to grab candy from a woman marching in the line. Their mother, Jnell Suchy, 35, said she brought her family to the parade to teach her daughters, who are 2 and 4, about the history and importance of the holiday.
“I want the girls to get exposed to Juneteenth,” Suchy said. “It’s not just a celebration of the equality that got enacted, but a celebration of freedom and independence.”
Juneteenth, an amalgamation of the words June and nineteenth, honors the day 156 years ago when the nation’s last group of enslaved people learned they were free. Although many Americans believe President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — issued Jan. 1, 1863 — automatically freed all enslaved people, the truth is more complex.
Millions of Black Americans won their freedom over the course of the next several years after the proclamation, often by crossing Union lines to emancipate themselves. The last remaining enslaved people, a quarter of a million people living in Galveston, Texas, became free on June 19, 1865 when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger stood upon a balcony there and announced their emancipation. Until then, no word had reached Galveston of Lincoln’s proclamation.
Like Suchy, Elliott Winslow, 48, wants to make sure his children know the truth of America’s checkered racial past. That’s why he drove from Bowie to Annapolis for the parade — and took advantage of time in the car to tell his 9-year-old daughter Resse why Juneteenth is significant.
“Juneteenth is a historic …” Resse started to explain, before looking to her father for help finishing the thought.
“We had that talk, but it needs to sink in a little bit more,” Winslow said.
Winslow said he himself didn’t learn about Juneteenth until he was in his early 30s. Now that it’s a federal holiday, he said he hopes to celebrate it every year.
“It’s long overdue,” Winslow said. “It’s sad that it had to happen in the light of George Floyd. A lot of things have happened and change happened because another Black man had to die at the hands of the police. But, it’s better late than never.”