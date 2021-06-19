Millions of Black Americans won their freedom over the course of the next several years after the proclamation, often by crossing Union lines to emancipate themselves. The last remaining enslaved people, a quarter of a million people living in Galveston, Texas, became free on June 19, 1865 when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger stood upon a balcony there and announced their emancipation. Until then, no word had reached Galveston of Lincoln’s proclamation.