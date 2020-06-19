Friday’s rallies also marked the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth — June 19, 1865 — the day a military decree was announced in Galveston, Tex., informing thousands of enslaved people in the Confederate state that they were free.

African Americans have embraced the date for generations as the symbolic end of almost 250 years of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth “really is in some ways the second Independence Day in this country,” Lonnie G. Bunch III, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, said as crowds assembled Friday morning.

“For many people, Juneteenth raises the fundamental question of the power and impact of freedom, and the fragility of freedom,” said Bunch, the first African American to serve as Smithsonian secretary.

At Freedom Plaza not far from the White House, dozens of students and educators assembled, making signs and eating bagels before they marched to the Education Department.

Gracie Lathern, 10, wore cat ears with studded jewels that she said represented all of the civil rights activists that fought for black lives.

She thought the headpiece, paired with her shirt that read “Girls are the Future,” made for the perfect outfit for her first protest.

“My mom told me about Juneteenth on Wednesday and I thought it was good, so I wanted to protest, too,” she said, twirling a sign that read “Racism is a pandemic.”

Lathern had been reading about Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks during the months since her school, Turner Elementary in Southeast Washington, closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has actually felt good to learn about what happened in the past, because I feel like we can fix it for real this time,” she said.

The rally grew out of a protest weeks ago, when two local teachers, Rosie Teverow and Nandi Taylor, met during a demonstration outside the Capitol.

Just days after meeting, Teverow and Taylor founded Educators for Equity, an organization working to change the culture of schools and create a system that is more equitable, inclusive and devoid of police.

“This day is a way for us to emphasize, especially for our students of color and our black students, that they are seen and their history is heard,” Teverow said.

The group is calling for the removal of police from schools, abolishing for-profit student testing and divorcing school funding from local property taxes, among other measures.

Once at the Education Department, speakers called for more funding for schools in Southeast D.C. and urged educators in the crowd, who were mostly white, to understand the hardships that can affect the performance of black students.

“Do not mislabel black students,” Taylor said. “Help them.”

In 1865, the Juneteenth order issued by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, stated:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’ ”

“This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves,” the order said, “and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

The main Confederate army had surrendered on April 9, 1865, but resistance and defiance continued in some areas and would continue for more than a century.

The decree immediately affected the lives of 250,000 enslaved people in Texas. It was greeted with jubilation and has been celebrated in African American communities for generations.

Bunch, speaking at a Washington Post Live event streamed online, said: “This day should remind us that freedom wasn’t given. . . . African Americans . . . fought for their freedom. It wasn’t just given to them. . . . We should celebrate the moment but recognize that it’s incumbent upon us to protect this freedom.”

He said the current wave of protest over racism after the killing of Floyd “is a moment that’s part of a long historic arc. . . . What I’m seeing is a struggle in the streets to make the country better.”

“There’s a part of me that’s hopeful and a part of me that’s not,” said Bunch, who was also the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“I’m seeing changes that I never would have expected,” he said. “On the other hand, we’ve seen this moment before. . . . I worry a little bit that this is a moment that could be taken away if we don’t continue to push.”

Officials and police were prepared Friday for thousands of people near the White House, at monuments on the Mall and through the District’s historically black neighborhoods.

More than 20 rallies, marches and events were scheduled for Friday in the District — with hundreds more in at least 45 states, according to the Movement for Black Lives.

Rallies were expected at, among other sites, the Lincoln Memorial, the African American Museum and the African American Civil War Memorial.

More gatherings are expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday, which is Father’s Day.

Lafayette Square on Friday morning had the peaceful air of a weekend street festival.

Tall barriers of chain-link fence now surround statuary in the park, but the seven-foot black fence that had made the square near the White House resemble a fortress was gone.

National Park Service spokeswoman Katie Liming said the fences were put up “to protect the statues and to allow staff to assess any damage and complete cleaning and repairs.”

She did not specify whether they were assembled in response to statue defacements in cities including Richmond, where protesters toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus, set it on fire and threw it into a lake.

Several bronze statues dot the park, including the likeness of President Andrew Jackson and Revolutionary War heroes Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau, of France; Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben of Prussia; and Tadeusz Kosciuszko of Poland.

But in a sign of some normalcy, the only early demonstrators in the park were a dozen people trying to bring attention to independence in Turkestan and China’s oppression of Muslims.

D.C. police warned of possible street closures and restrictions for almost all of downtown Washington through the weekend.

Any closures are expected to occur south of L Street NW, roughly between 18th and 12th streets, and south of E Street NW on and near the Mall and down to Independence Avenue SW between 17th and Third streets.

Protests in the District have remained peaceful for more than two weeks following the aggressive police tactics — including deploying chemical agents, smoke bombs and pepper bullets — used to clear the square in front of St. John’s Church ahead of a visit from President Trump.

Looming over the weekend’s festivities was the long shadow of the pandemic, which has continued to ravage communities across the country.

Organizations and city officials encouraged protesters to wear masks at demonstrations and be tested at free sites throughout the District.

Additional coronavirus test sites were to be set up near protest rally points Friday and Saturday, said Ann Lee, co-founder of the nonprofit disaster response group CORE, in a joint effort with the District.

The group set up a mobile testing site last weekend near the Howard Theatre, where more than 600 people — many of them demonstrators passing by — were tested, Lee said.

“We want to test protesters before they protest, while they protest and after they protest because it’s how we can support and protect our communities and our democracy,” she said.