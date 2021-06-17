Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. City parking not enforced except along the DC Streetcar line and at Nationals Park. DMV is open for Friday appointments.
|Parking not enforced in Prince George’s except at National Harbor, the New Carrollton lot and County Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|No collections in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s. Landfill is closed in Anne Arundel.
|Regular collections.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed in Montgomery. Prince George’s is closed on Saturday.
|Closed in Arlington and city of Alexandria.
|Local government offices
|Closed except for essential services.
|Closed in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and the city of Frederick.
|Closed.
Transportation services
Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess are all on a regular weekday schedule Friday and Monday. The WMATA administrative offices and customer service call center will be closed Monday. Under CDC guidelines and transportation regulations, masks are still required on trains, buses and in stations.
Ride On, The Bus (Prince George’s) and MARC are on regular schedules.