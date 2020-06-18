Officials and police have prepared again for thousands of protesters in both planned rallies and organic marches that weave to and from the White House, around monuments on the Mall and through the District’s historically black neighborhoods.

Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, is not a national holiday — but District residents have observed the day in official and unofficial capacities for decades.

This year, invigorated by weeks of protests that began after the police killing of George Floyd, more than 20 rallies, marches and events are scheduled for Friday in the District — with hundreds more in at least 45 states, according to the Movement for Black Lives.

Starting about 8 a.m., protesters will gather at symbolic landmarks, including the Department of Education, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Freedom Plaza, the African American Civil War Memorial, Meridian Hill Park (also known as Malcolm X Park), and the White House. Other rallies, vigils and demonstrations in the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs also are planned.

Protests are expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday, which is Father’s Day.

Most of the rallies are in-person events, although organizers have developed ways to participate while still adhering to social distancing guidelines issued to ensure public safety during the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual concerts, poetry readings, seminars and protests will take place over Zoom, Facebook and other social media platforms. Some organizations have encouraged people to participate in protests from bikes ridden at a safe distance, cars in a moving caravan — including two demonstrations that will wind through heavily African American wards 7 and 8 — or from their own front porches.

In the Petworth neighborhood, residents will celebrate in a “front yard festival” that includes noise-making and the banging of pots and pans at 7 p.m. for nine minutes — meant to recognize the nearly nine minutes Floyd was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, who has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening could threaten events, and already has forced some organizers to regroup.

Freedom Fighters D.C., a new organization that has been advocating for defunding D.C. police and funneling resources into social service programs, said it originally planned to host an art showcase of black performers at the social justice-oriented restaurant Busboys and Poets. But with indoor eateries closed until the District begins its second phase of reopening and the looming threat of rain, the group decided to cancel the event.

“At this point, we want to make sure we’re all here to support the same mission,” said Jacqueline LaBayne, 23, a Freedom Fighters D.C. co-founder. “For us, that main goal is black liberation — really honing in on underserved communities in the D.C. area and, of course, defunding the police and reallocating the funds.”

D.C. police on Thursday announced possible street closures and restrictions for almost all of downtown Washington starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, marking the third consecutive weekend that downtown D.C. streets could be closed amid demonstrations over police violence.

Police said motorists should expect intermittent street closures, although day-long closings weren’t expected.

Any closures are expected to occur south of L Street NW, roughly between 18th and 12th streets NW, and south of E Street on and near the Mall and down to Independence Avenue SW between 17th and Third streets.

Evidence of the weeks-long demonstrations and the protests’ earliest days of unrest still looms over much of downtown, with boarded-up shops and restaurants that have turned plywood into murals. The large gold letters spelling out “Black Lives Matter” remain across the street from the White House.

A large fence that once circled Lafayette Square — keeping protesters out of the park and dividing the front lines of federal police officers from demonstrators — was removed last week. But Thursday, the National Park Service erected new fencing around several statues in Lafayette Square.

Agency spokeswoman Katie Liming said the fences were put up “to protect the statues and to allow staff to assess any damage and complete cleaning and repairs.” She did not specify whether they were assembled in response to several statue defacements in cities including Richmond, where protesters toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus, set it on fire and threw it into a lake.

Several bronze statues dot the park, including the likeness of President Andrew Jackson and Revolutionary War heroes Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau, of France; Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben of Prussia; and Tadeusz Kosciuszko of Poland.

Protests in the District have remained peaceful for more than two weeks following the aggressive police tactics — including deploying chemical agents, smoke bombs and pepper bullets — used to clear the square in front of St. John’s Church ahead of a visit from President Trump.

That moment, televised live on national news networks, spurred many demonstrators to turn up at protests who may not have otherwise done so, including a wave of military veterans who are hosting three days of rallies this weekend in honor of Juneteenth.

“We started to organize to show that veterans are standing up for Black Lives Matter — and not just that we’re standing up for them, but that we want to stand with them,” said David Smith, 39, a petty officer second class in the U.S. Navy. “I feel like there’s a kind of divide between the military and civilian world and we’re trying to build a bridge to show them there’s support here.”

Looming over the weekend’s festivities is the long shadow of the pandemic, which has continued to ravage communities around the country.

Organizations and city officials have encouraged protesters to wear masks at demonstrations and be tested at free sites around the District.

Additional coronavirus test sites will be set up near protest rally points Friday and Saturday, said Ann Lee, co-founder of nonprofit disaster response group CORE, in a joint effort with the District to test more demonstrators.

The group set up a mobile testing site near the Howard Theatre last weekend, where more than 600 people — many of them demonstrators passing by — were tested, Lee said.

“We want to test protesters before they protest, while they protest and after they protest because it’s how we can support and protect our communities and our democracy,” she said.