The 56-year-old was grazed on her face by a sniper bullet while serving in Desert Storm. She rarely ventured out in public without Junior.

Maxwell had planned to tour the U.S. this year with the bunny. It was going to be a write-in candidate for president.

Junior’s feet were a size 4 1/2 in women’s shoes. They strained his joints, and his “heart just couldn’t take it,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell had taken him to a veterinary clinic once a month where students were studying him.

He had turned 5 years old by the time he died. That’s the average lifespan of his breed.