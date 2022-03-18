Four years ago, the company offered about $119,000 for an eight-acre (3-hectare) easement through the 560-acre (226-hectare) property in Bent Mountain. The family refused to sell, so Mountain Valley used the power of eminent domain and quickly started cutting trees on land that includes forests, meadows and headwaters.

The verdict came after conflicting testimony from appraisers who were tasked with putting a price on land that has been with the Terrys for seven generations. Jurors had to sort through four differing values and accounting methods.

Frank Terry, who lives in a farmhouse on the property that he owns with his brother and sister, told the newspaper that the award was “a great thing for the jury to do” — but added that he would rather have the land back.

“I don’t want them on my property, and if I could I’d keep them off,” Terry said of the construction workers.

This isn’t the first jury verdict for a just compensation case involving the 303-mile (487-kilometer) pipeline. A couple was awarded $430,000 last May after saying their dream home was forever changed by the project.