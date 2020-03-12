The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said correctional officers at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility on April 27 found a pointy 7-inch homemade metal weapon hidden in one of Lancaster’s socks. Lancaster was serving time for a robbery conviction.
The Office of the Public Defender in Carroll County, which is representing Lancaster, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo in a statement said prison contraband presents a danger to inmates and correctional officers.
